Montgomery postal worker dies after COVID-19 illness

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A Montgomery postal service worker has died from COVID-19, United States Postal Service officials confirmed Monday.
The employee worked night shifts handling letters, cards and packages at the processing and distribution center on Winton Blount Boulevard, according to Debra J. Fetterly, the USPS spokesperson for the Alabama District.
The employee did not have contact with the public. It’s unclear if any other postal employees were being quarantined or isolated as a result of the illness.
“The Postal Service is deeply saddened by the passing of one of our postal family members in Montgomery, AL. The employee was a dedicated public servant, and we extend our deepest condolences to his family during this difficult time," Fetterly said.
The person’s name has not been released.
According to a USPS spokesperson, the main post office will remain open and Montgomery residents should not expect any changes to mail service.
USPS says it has a response leadership team that is focusing on employee and customer safety in conjunction with operational and business continuity during this unprecedented epidemic.
Along with this, USPS says it has updated its cleaning and leave policies. The leave policy allows for the liberal use of leave for employees to stay home whenever they feel sick.
USPS has also expanded the use of telework for those employees who are able to perform jobs remotely.
According to the World Health Organization and the surgeon general, there is currently no evidence that COVID-19 is spread through the mail.
