Multiple chances for rain and thunderstorms over the next 7 days

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - If you haven’t been able to soak up the beautiful weather of late, make sure you venture outdoors on Monday. It’s the only day over the next week without a chance of rain and/or thunderstorms. It’ll be mostly sunny and toasty in the mid-80s, but the humidity remains low.
A dip into the upper 70s is anticipated Tuesday courtesy of plenty of cloud cover and a pretty good shot at some showers. While a thunderstorm can’t be ruled out, anything we see will likely be showery in nature.
Another shot at showers and perhaps a few thunderstorms exists Tuesday night into the first half of Wednesday. Nothing severe is expected with this round of rain and storms. Thursday will be quiet thru midday before a strong cold front surges in from the north, possibly igniting a few showers and storms by evening. That activity could linger into Friday morning before we dry out and see noticeably cooler weather to end the workweek. Highs on Friday will stay below 70 degrees in many locations as skies clear!
Then things get quite...interesting.
The forecast models have been all over the place and in a substantial amount of disagreement regarding the forecast next weekend. There is a split between a forecast containing rain and storms, and a forecast with sunshine and highs in the 70s.
Based on the latest information as of Monday morning, we are maintaining a chance of showers and thunderstorms Saturday evening thru Sunday night. It won’t rain the entire time during that period, but we believe there is at least a chance of showers and storms at any point during that stretch.
It’s something we will monitor and watch throughout the week as the risk for stronger thunderstorms is there if things come together right. Stay tuned!
