Multiple chances for rain and thunderstorms over the next 7 days

Another shot at showers and perhaps a few thunderstorms exists Tuesday night into the first half of Wednesday. Nothing severe is expected with this round of rain and storms. Thursday will be quiet thru midday before a strong cold front surges in from the north, possibly igniting a few showers and storms by evening. That activity could linger into Friday morning before we dry out and see noticeably cooler weather to end the workweek. Highs on Friday will stay below 70 degrees in many locations as skies clear!