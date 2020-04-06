Public health emergency declared for Maxwell-Gunter AFB

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The commander of the 42nd Air Base Wing in Montgomery declared a public health emergency for Maxwell Air Force Base and Gunter Annex on Monday.
“Based on information provided by the installation Public Health Emergency Officer and our medical personnel, I will identify, confirm and control this public health emergency utilizing all the necessary means outlined in [Department of Defense Instruction] 6200.03 and [Air Force Instruction] 10-2519,” said Col. Patrick Carley, 42nd ABW commander.
The commander said he will issue other guidance, as needed, "that affects the installation personnel and property, and other individuals working, residing, or visiting the installation.”
In the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, military installations, including Maxwell-Gunter, have worked to stem the spread of the disease.
Those efforts include the cancellation of all non-essential missions, the closure of base schools, and the closure of some gates to mitigate the interactions between base visitors and security force members who man the gates.
Maxwell-Gunter is now at the second highest Health Protection Condition, or HPCON, level.
Despite efforts to keep the disease from spreading onto military facilities, it was confirmed over the weekend that a cashier at the Gunter Annex Commissary tested positive for the disease.
Those who visited the commissary prior to April 1 should monitor for any symptoms of the coronavirus.
