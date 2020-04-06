UAB nurse Terri reads letters from children thanking their heroes

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - We love this story.
Through the writing of children, we truly see the community support behind our heroes, our health care workers.
Watch here to see UAB Hospital’s Chief Nursing Officer Terri Poe, RN, read some of the sweet letters and notes of support from children of the Birmingham area.
A UAB spokesperson says the support from the Birmingham community, state of Alabama and beyond has been overwhelming for the front line hospital workers battling the coronavirus pandemic at the University of Alabama at Birmingham.
“We have maybe 25 notes from kids we don’t even know,” she said. “I think the support we have received from the community has been excellent. Everybody feels it.”
UAB still needs donations for supplies and patient care. They need support for displaced students. They need meals for health-care professionals on the front lines.
