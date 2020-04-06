UAB Police Sgt. battling COVID-19, in critical condition

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A veteran UAB police officer, battling COVID-19, is listed in critical condition at UAB Hospital.
Sergeant Parnell Guyton, 47, a 16-year veteran with the UAB Police Department is in stable condition.
Guyton’s wife of 15 years, Fekisha Vaughan Guyton, said he began to feel sick with flu-like symptoms on Friday night. He was tested for the novel Coronavirus Monday morning at UAB Employee Health, according to his wife.
The following day, Guyton was taken via ambulance to UAB ER where he learned the test came back positive.
Guyton was admitted and has been in ICU ever since.
Guyton has been employed with UAB, in various departments, since 1997. He has a 7-year old son.
Fekisha Vaughan Guyton called on the community for support.
“I would like to request continuous prayer from the Birmingham and surrounding viewing community. Please let everyone know that coronavirus is REAL [sic] and they must shelter in place. Parnell went to work so that we could stay SAFE [sic] at home!!! [sic]”
