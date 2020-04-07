Abbeville police chief fired; supporters unable to speak

ABBEVILLE, AL (WTVY) - The Abbeville City Council terminated its police chief Monday night. That happened while about 20 of Noel Vanlandingham’s supporters stood outside the city hall, unable to speak on his behalf because of the coronavirus pandemic.
“The bottom line is (council members) were going fire Noel Vanlandingham come hell or or high water,” Dustin Fowler, Vanlandingham’s attorney, reacted.
Before voting, council members met privately, something allowed to discuss someone’s good name and character.
After emerging from that executive session, it took less than a minute to terminate Vanlandingham on a unanimous vote.
His supporters were not allowed in the meeting room because of an emergency state order that limits the number of people who can gather in one place to ten.
“What kind of city council, with a pandemic going on and people dying in the streets, calls a meeting?” Fowler asked.
Vanlandingham told WTVY that Mayor Billy Helms has been critical of his leadership, especially in regard to regulating officer hours.
That allegation angers Fowler. “Does the council want Abbeville unprotected? Do they want no dispatchers and no police on the street?”
Mayor Helms declined comment.
This is not the first rift between the ousted chief and council. Last year, Vanlandingham was suspended. He filed a federal lawsuit alleging breach of employment, though he returned to work. That lawsuit is pending in federal court.
After his termination, Vanlandingham spoke to his supporters, who waited for two hours, only to receive the news.
“It’s a pleasure serving with ya’ll and, remember, (mayor and council elections) are in August,” he said.
Copyright 2020 WTVY. All rights reserved.