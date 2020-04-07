Ala. schools find creative ways for students to learn from home

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Not all Alabama students have access to high-speed internet. This leaves school districts with the task of filling in the gaps.
Gov. Kay Ivey said students would not return to the classrooms due to the COVID-19 outbreak. Instead, school systems were to create a plan for students to learn from home.
Dr. Elizabeth Davis works with the Alabama Department of Education. Davis said school systems were creative with their plans.
“The school systems have really thought about how do we get this information out so that all kids have a chance,” she said.
Davis said some students will receive paper packets if they don’t have internet. Some districts like Pike Road School District are providing internet hotspots for families who do not have access.
Davis said other schools are allowing students to text or call in their homework answers. Phone hotlines and help desks were also created for parents who have questions.
The State Department of Education spokesperson said the department does not have numbers on the number of students who do not have access to high-speed internet.
Gov. Kay Ivey recently announced grants to offer more than 11,000 households with broadband services.
