Alabama releases more data on COVID-19 patients

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Department of Public Health is gathering and releasing an increasing amount of data connected with those confirmed to have coronavirus, or COVID-19.
The state initially released only the number of confirmed cases, then the counties affected. It has slowly increased the types of data it has available to show confirmed deaths and suspected deaths, as well as the number of tests given per county.
Tuesday, ADPH announced it would start sharing even more information to describe those with the disease. The state’s COVID-19 webpage will now include demographic and clinical data that will be updated daily. The information is found under the “Current Situation in Alabama” header.
The demographic data while show:
- Number of laboratory-confirmed cases
- Total number hospitalized
- Reported deaths
- Verified deaths
- Age
- Sex
- Race
- Ethnicity
The clinical and epidemiological data will include:
- Intensive care unit
- Mechanical ventilation
- Healthcare worker (Hospitals and doctors’ offices)
- Long-term care - (Employee or resident)
Among the information still unavailable are any state figures on those who have recovered from the pandemic.
State Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris previously stated:
“We have not calculated the recovery rate yet. This is a little bit difficult to count because it involves following people for a longer period. We are in the process of working out a way to do that. I know that you’ve probably seen on the most popular international side, the Johns Hopkins site that they do have a way of counting recovered patients. We’re not quite sure how they calculate that. But in our state, it would involve contacting people again after they’ve been diagnosed. So we’re in the process of working out a way to do that.”
As of Tuesday afternoon, there were more than 2,000 confirmed cases and 39 confirmed deaths because of the respiratory virus, ADPH has said.
RESOURCES FOR ASSISTANCE:
If you are looking for food, work, or other assistance during the pandemic, check out the resources available HERE.
State officials have opened a toll-free number for people who develop symptoms and need to be tested. For more on how to get tested, you can call 1-888-264-2256. This is not a medical helpline.
There’s also the COVID-19 General Information number at 800-270-7268 which is answered from 7 a.m. until 9 p.m. daily. The COVID-19 General Information E-mail address is covid19info@adph.state.al.us.
Copyright 2020 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.