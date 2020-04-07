Alabama starts ‘Ribbons of Hope’ in midst of pandemic

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Have some extra ribbon laying around the house you’ve been stuck in while the COVID-19 pandemic continues to spread? It’s time to pull it out for a statewide “Ribbons of Hope” campaign that kicked off Tuesday.
You’re encouraged to tie those ribbons around trees, poles, mailboxes, or even your front porch banisters, to bring hope in a time of uncertainty.
Gov. Kay Ivey called for the campaign in a ceremony at the state Capitol, telling citizens that tying up the the bits of colorful fabric for others to see would help symbolize hope.
[SHARE A PHOTO: Tie a bow and take a picture! Then, share it with us]
“As an effort to remind the people of Alabama we are all in this together, I ask that each household tie a ribbon in their front yard to remember our medical personnel, first responders and for the health and protection of our family and friends," Ivey said. “Let’s use whatever ribbon we already have from a past celebration and may we see a beautiful array of color line our neighborhood streets.”
Joining the governor for the kickoff were multiple ministers including First Baptist Church of Montgomery Pastor Jay Wolf, 89.1 FM Faith Director of Ministry Relations Billy Irvin, Hutchinson Street Missionary Baptist Pastor Courtney Meadows, Alabama Baptist Convention Hispanic Ministries Coordinator Anel Robiyana, His Vessel Ministry Minister Jo Hancock, Former Pastor at Frazer United Methodist Church John Ed Mathison, as well as First Baptist Montgomery Lay Leader Soo Seok Yang.
Ivey tied the first official “Ribbon of Hope” on a tree in front of the Capitol.
According to the latest ADPH numbers, there are over 2,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Alabama, 53 reported deaths, and over 270 hospitalizations statewide.
RESOURCES FOR ASSISTANCE:
If you are looking for food, work, or other assistance during the pandemic, check out the resources available HERE.
State officials opened a toll-free number for people who develop symptoms and need to be tested. For more on how to get tested, you can call 1-888-264-2256. This is not a medical helpline.
Copyright 2020 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.