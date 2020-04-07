Coosa County deputies stumble onto a homicide

COOSA COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - Coosa County Sheriff’s deputies encountered a strange situation Sunday night when they stumbled onto a homicide.
They initially got the call of a loud party coming from a home in Kellyton, but once they arrived, they found a major crime had just occurred right across the street in another home.
“He should still be alive today," said Jacqueline Glanton of her longtime boyfriend. “He didn’t deserve that.”
That evening turned to horror around 8 p.m. at Glanton’s home on Coosa County Road 85.
“My daughter was standing right there," she explained. "She’s screaming 'Mommy, Mommy, he shot him. He’s dead,” Glanton remembered.
Glanton didn't have far to go for help.
She ran out the door after she noticed Coosa County deputies in the street. They were checking an altercation disturbance call in the area. Their first stop? The very house where the alleged murder had just happened.
“This is a senseless murder. All murders are senseless," said Coosa County Sheriff Michael Howell. “The lady came running out hysterically, waving her arms.”
Kevin Bell allegedly killed Glanton’s boyfriend, 37-year old Prince Pearson, with a gunshot to the back of the head.
“I’m hurting," Glanton said. "We were together for seven years.”
It turns out, Bell became upset with Pearson because Pearson didn’t like the way Bell had just treated his own girlfriend in the kitchen, a good friend of Glanton’s.
“Two bullets went into my daughter’s room, my grand baby was laying there,” she stated.
And here’s the terrible irony of it all. Just a few years ago, Pearson made a T-shirt that said “Too many young men are in jail or dead because they didn’t just stop and think," one the back said. On the front, it said, "Stay calm and think.”
Glanton wore her late boyfriend’s shirt during our interview Tuesday.
Sheriff Howell has been in law enforcement for 13 years.
“When I worked for Alexander City Police Department, we had a similar situation,” Howell recalled.
Prince Pearson is gone while Kevin Bell sits in the Coosa County Jail charged with murder. Investigators say he has confessed but offered no reason why he lost control and pulled the trigger.
The sheriff said bond has been set at $250,000. Bell also faces a reckless endangerment charge.
Pearson was s Coosa County’s first murder victim of 2020.
