Deadline extended to submit proposals to Alabama Prison Program

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The deadline to submit proposals for Alabama prison infrastructure improvement has been extended due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Gov. Kay Ivey and the Alabama Department of Corrections announced the extension Tuesday. The proposals will now be due by May 14.
The ADOC’s Request for Proposals was published in December 2019. Proposals will be evaluated by a committee of stakeholders, including ADOC and Alabama Department of Finance representatives.
