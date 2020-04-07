39 deaths, over 2,000 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Alabama

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Alabama’s confirmed deaths from COVID-19 have risen to 39, according to data provided by the Alabama Department of Public Health.
According to the latest numbers, there are over 2,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19, 53 reported deaths, and over 270 hospitalizations statewide.
The ADPH dashboard is also now showing how many people have been tested in each county.
These are the latest deaths by county:
- Chambers - 7
- Etowah - 3
- Jackson - 1
- Jefferson - 5
- Lauderdale - 1
- Lee -2
- Macon -1
- Madison – 2
- Marshall -1
- Marion - 1
- Mobile - 6
- Montgomery - 1
- Randolph - 1
- Shelby - 5
- Tallapoosa - 1
- Washington - 1
According to ADPH, reported deaths represent the number of individuals who have a positive lab result and are now deceased. To count a person who died from COVID-19 disease, the medical record of the deceased person has to be reviewed by a physician and the Infectious Disease and Outbreak staff. Once a review is complete, if the death is attributed to COVID-19, the individual will be added to the official death count. The reported deaths total is a cumulative number and does not decrease once a death has been confirmed to be from COVID-19.
RESOURCES FOR ASSISTANCE:
If you are looking for food, work, or other assistance during the pandemic, check out the resources available HERE.
State officials opened a toll-free number for people who develop symptoms and need to be tested. For more on how to get tested, you can call 1-888-264-2256. This is not a medical helpline.
