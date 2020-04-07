39 deaths, over 2,000 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Alabama

By WSFA Staff | April 7, 2020 at 8:00 AM CDT - Updated April 7 at 8:00 AM

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Alabama’s confirmed deaths from COVID-19 have risen to 39, according to data provided by the Alabama Department of Public Health.

According to the latest numbers, there are over 2,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19, 53 reported deaths, and over 270 hospitalizations statewide.

The ADPH dashboard is also now showing how many people have been tested in each county.

These are the latest deaths by county:

  • Chambers - 7
  • Etowah - 3
  • Jackson - 1
  • Jefferson - 5
  • Lauderdale - 1
  • Lee -2
  • Macon -1
  • Madison – 2
  • Marshall -1
  • Marion - 1
  • Mobile - 6
  • Montgomery - 1
  • Randolph - 1
  • Shelby - 5
  • Tallapoosa - 1
  • Washington - 1

According to ADPH, reported deaths represent the number of individuals who have a positive lab result and are now deceased. To count a person who died from COVID-19 disease, the medical record of the deceased person has to be reviewed by a physician and the Infectious Disease and Outbreak staff. Once a review is complete, if the death is attributed to COVID-19, the individual will be added to the official death count. The reported deaths total is a cumulative number and does not decrease once a death has been confirmed to be from COVID-19.

RESOURCES FOR ASSISTANCE:

If you are looking for food, work, or other assistance during the pandemic, check out the resources available HERE.

State officials opened a toll-free number for people who develop symptoms and need to be tested. For more on how to get tested, you can call 1-888-264-2256. This is not a medical helpline.

