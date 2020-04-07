Geneva is Alabama’s last county without a COVID-19 case

GENEVA COUNTY, Ala. - As Alabama COVID-19 cases continue to increase in 66 counties, one county remains unaffected.
When you enter town, the sign says “welcome to Geneva.” But it should say “welcome to lucky” because Geneva remains the only county in the state of Alabama without a confirmed COVID-19 case.
“We all agree that Geneva County is just lucky," said Geneva Mayor Frankie Lindsey. "That is neither a positive reflection of our good health nor a negative reflection of our testing capabilities. It is simply the outcome of living in a rural area with relatively little interstate commerce. We’re blessed by God’s grace and a lot of luck.”
As the state of Alabama approached nearly 2,000 COVID-19 cases, Geneva County remained at zero.
“In order for us to stay lucky, I think we need to really, really hunker down, stay at home, stay within six feet of anyone else," Lindsey said. "We’re going to get through this thing, steps such as that are going to help a lot.”
Geneva County has had 31 total tests, although none have come back positive. Doctors are prepared for if and when they do get a case.
“But it is a statistical certainty, we will have our first positive case soon,” Lindsey said.
“We ordered in advance an additional ventilator, a mechanical ventilator. Two of those on site and they’re functional and capable of being utilized should that be necessary, hopefully we won’t need it," explained Wiregrass Medical Center CEO Jeff Brannon. "But we are preparing everyday for what’s expected to be the next surge over the next week to two weeks towards the end of the month.”
A number of precautions have been set in place such as an increased police presence in town and at the hospital.
“Our staff coming in one door, leaving out of the same door, checking temperatures and making sure no one who was physically sick was coming into that building," Brannon explained. "No visitors coming in any door of the facility unless it’s for compassionate reasons.”
The Geneva City Council will soon meet to discuss if there will be a curfew put into place.
