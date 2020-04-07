Huntsville student, another teacher test positive for coronavirus

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Huntsville City Schools reports that another teacher has tested positive for coronavirus, as has a student.
Schools leads say they both tested positive approximately two weeks after students were already dismissed on March 13. Neither were in direct contact with any students, and no students are believed to be at risk of exposure.
The adult case is a teacher at Mae C. Jemison High School who contracted the virus following community exposure.
The other case is a student at Farley Elementary School leaders say the student “contracted the virus without ever being in contact with other students or staff members.”
Huntsville City Schools is encouraging everyone to monitor for symptoms of fever, coughing, body aches or shortness of breath. Anyone who develops one or more of these symptoms should call a medical professional or the Alabama COVID-19 24/7 hotline at 1-888-264-2256.
Two other Huntsville teachers have tested positive for COVID-19. One from Morris Middle School and another from Huntsville Junior High School.
There was also a Madison County case involving a teacher from Endeavor Elementary School.
