Latest Arizona news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. MST

PHOENIX (AP) — The events industry, which exists to bring people together, has been hit particularly hard by fallout from the coronavirus. All around the U.S., bouncy houses for children’s parties and stacks of folding chairs and tables for graduations, weddings and Bar Mitzvahs are being warehoused as event planners heed social distancing guidelines. Some companies are trying to find creative uses for their equipment and services as they undertake the onerous process of applying for federal assistance and begging banks for loan extensions. For many it’s becoming increasingly difficult to survive with no firm end in sight to the social clampdown.