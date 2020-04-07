Law enforcement wearing gloves, masks in Coosa County

ROCKFORD, Ala. (WSFA) - Coosa County law enforcement is going the extra mile to protect you... and themselves.
The Coosa County Sheriff’s Office is now requiring deputies to wear masks and gloves while on duty. Coosa County Sheriff Michael Howell says he started this about two weeks ago and it’s worked out well.
Howell ordered around a dozen masks. It’s all part of the sheriff’s efforts to protect everyone in the midst of the corona virus pandemic.
“It was strange at first, but it’s almost become normal... going out on a scene or going out to make contact with the general public," said Howell. “We do that everyday, but this has become normal in our everyday routine.”
The Coosa County Sheriff’s Office has 10 sworn deputies on staff.
