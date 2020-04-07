Lowndes County convenience store robbed at gunpoint

LOWNDES COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an armed robbery at a convenience store Sunday.
Reports indicate the BP Convenience Store at Highway 97 and Highway 80 was robbed at gunpoint. The suspect is described as being a 6-foot-3-inch man wearing a pink hoodie with a gold shirt underneath, woodland camouflage pants, and a red mask.
Investigators say the suspect entered the store, produced a hand gun, and robbed the clerk of cash from the register. Another suspect stood outside in a black hoodie.
Both suspects fled on Highway 80 West in a late 2000s white Chevrolet Impala with red fenders.
Anyone with information in this case should call police or Crimestoppers at 215-STOP or 1-833-AL1-STOP.
