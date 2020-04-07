Millbrook church deacon offers signs of hope to passersby

MILLBROOK, Ala. (WSFA) - A deacon at Grandview Pines Baptist Church is giving people who pass by a sign of hope.
For eight years, 80-year-old Sam Holley has put messages on the church’s sign. At first, Pastor Brent Sangster would provide the words for the message, but one day he asked Holley to write one, too.
“It’s a way to express to people doctrinal truth that they otherwise may not see,” Holley said.
Holley’s messages do more than inspire.
“I remember when I used to do a sign over at a church in Prattville, and one day I got a call and the person told me they had been on their way home to commit suicide and read the message and decided not to do it,” Holley said. “So I realized then that we have a great opportunity to reach people.”
When asked how he feels being a ray of sunshine in these dark times, Holley shifted the focus.
“It’s not about me,” he said. “It’s all about Jesus Christ. This word that I’m putting out here, I hope it causes people to understand: the problem is sin in the world, and Jesus is the cure for sin. And we are trying to get that message across to people that if they would accept Jesus they won’t have to worry in these moments that seem dark to us.”
Sangster said it’s great having a community that is an encouragement and a blessing, and he praised Holley’s work.
“Brother Sam does such a great job,” he said. “I praise the Lord for a deacon that’s willing to serve and I believe that’s part of the work of the Lord.”
