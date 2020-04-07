Montgomery Public Schools working to provide internet access to all students

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Students and their parents reported to Montgomery Public Schools campuses Monday to check out electronic devices and turn in textbooks.
MPS is working with tech companies to provide internet to students and place buses with wifi in neighborhoods where students need access.
“Now we have to just figure out how we’re going to deploy those buses, into what neighborhoods depending on who needs the most, and how long we’re gonna let those buses stay there on a daily basis during this time frame," said MPS Superintendent Dr. Ann Roy Moore. "So I think that’s going to be a good thing for all students who, who need some sort of access that they may not have right now.”
Moore is asks parents to stay plugged in, as MPS will be communicating through robocalls and electronic messaging.
