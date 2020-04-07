Montgomery task forces set to deal with COVID-19 effects

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery Mayor Steven Reed is creating two task forces aimed to help the city deal with the effects of COVID-19.
“This climate of economic uncertainty and increased hardships for families in our region calls for meaningful and immediate action,” said Reed. “As we continue in the recovery process and aid those affected throughout our community, these committees will help assess the needs of Montgomery and chart an effective path forward for the residents and businesses who made this region what it is prior the COVID-19 outbreak.”
Reed says there will be an Economic Impact Task Force, and a Community Impact Task Force.
The Economic Impact Task Force will be comprised of Montgomery City Council President Charlie Jinright; Montgomery City Councilor C.C. Calhoun; Montgomery County Commission Chairman Elton Dean; Montgomery County Commissioner Doug Singleton; Wade Preston, Founder, Prevail Coffee; and Nichole Thompson, Chief Executive Officer, Gaitway Solution LLC.
The EITF, Reed says, will identify and facilitate measures to address the economic impact of the COVID-19 crisis on Montgomery businesses, workers, and families. The task force will work with these stakeholders to develop and/or recommend new policies and programs that the federal, state, county, and city governments, as well as the private sector, can enact to provide economic and financial support to support the people and businesses of Montgomery.
Reed says initially the EITF will focus on immediate needs like rent/mortgages, utilities, unemployment issues and more.
The Community Impact Task Force will be made up of the following group: Montgomery City Councilor Audrey Graham; Montgomery City Councilor Oronde Mitchell; Montgomery County Commissioner Ronda Walker; Reverend Edward Nettles, Freewill Missionary Baptist Church; Jimmy Hill, President and CEO, River Region United Way; and Kynesha Brown, community advocate.
It will address the mental, physical and socioeconomic impacts of this crisis and will work with community stakeholders and partners to inform policy making and outreach efforts, Reed says. This group will examine best practices and will benchmark other cities to help inform their work and decision making.
Initially, the first phase of this task force will focus on social services, food, education, domestic violence, transportation, healthcare, and more. The members of this task force will be
The Economic Impact Task Force will hold its first meeting on Wednesday 2 p.m. The Community Impact Task Force will hold its first meeting on Thursday at 2 p.m.
