Pine Hill man killed in crash near Montgomery

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A Pine Hill man is dead after a single-vehicle crash Monday afternoon.
According to Alabama Law Enforcement Agency Trooper Michael Carswell, the crash happened at 1 p.m. on U.S. 231 near mile marker 103, about 10 miles south of Montgomery. Roy Lee Mason, 61, was killed when the 2013 Toyota Corolla he was driving left the roadway and hit a tree.
Carswell said Mason was not wearing a seat belt and was pronounced dead at the scene.
Troopers continue to investigate.
