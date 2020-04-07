Pine Hill man killed in crash near Montgomery

By WSFA Staff | April 6, 2020 at 9:42 PM CDT - Updated April 6 at 9:42 PM

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A Pine Hill man is dead after a single-vehicle crash Monday afternoon.

According to Alabama Law Enforcement Agency Trooper Michael Carswell, the crash happened at 1 p.m. on U.S. 231 near mile marker 103, about 10 miles south of Montgomery. Roy Lee Mason, 61, was killed when the 2013 Toyota Corolla he was driving left the roadway and hit a tree.

Carswell said Mason was not wearing a seat belt and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Troopers continue to investigate.

