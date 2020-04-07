Rain returns today, sticks around through the rest of the week

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - We’ve finally reached the point where we don’t have an entirely dry day in the forecast. Tuesday started off with a few light, isolated showers, but a better coverage of rain will return by later on this afternoon.
Will it rain constantly all day long? No - but there will be areas of rain and possibly a rumble of thunder with highs pushing 80°.
If you see sun, it could warm into the lower 80s.
Scattered showers and thunderstorms remain possible Tuesday night into Wednesday, but the coverage lessens a bit for this time period. There will be plenty of dry time on Wednesday with highs in the lower and possibly mid 80s.
A strong cold front will push through early Thursday, likely leading to a mainly dry day as moisture and energy gets shunted to our south. Despite the front passing through, highs will still make it into the lower 80s with some sunshine by afternoon.
The cooler air filters in for Friday and Saturday courtesy of high pressure. Temperatures will only be topping out in the lower and middle 70s with some sunshine each day.
Then things get a bit dicey Saturday evening through Easter Sunday... click here to read more about our building chance for heavy rain.
Forecast models continue to come into better agreement regarding a strong spring storm system affecting the Deep South and Southeast.
The ingredients for thunderstorms, heavy rain and even severe weather are certainly looking increasingly likely. It’s still a bit too early to discuss specifics, but the threat for severe weather is something we will continue mentioning for Saturday night and Easter Sunday as long as models show what they are showing as of Tuesday morning.
Copyright 2020 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.