Rep. Sewell: Ala. to get about $2 billion from packages passed by Congress

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Alabama Congresswoman Terri Sewell held a video conference Monday to discuss the federal response to the coroanvirus.
Sewell said the first three packages approved focused on workers, families, then health providers. The fourth package will focus on recovery efforts, like medical treatment and improving the nation’s infrastructure.
“The top priority for me in this next piece of legislation, that we’re working on now, on the health care side will be ensuring we get free treatment for the uninsured," she said. "Since Alabama did not expand Medicaid, we want to provide that the resources go to help to pay for medical expenses for those that have to have treatment and are not insured.”
Sewell said Alabama will get about $2 billion from these first packages passed by Congress.
“Alabama is going to receive over $2 billion in much needed investments to help fight this pandemic as a result of the federal bills that were passed," she said. “I’m proud of the funding that has been allocated, has been awarded and sent out as quickly as possible.”
According to the IRS, most people will not have to take any action to receive their stimulus check. The IRS will automatically calculate and send payments to those eligible.
