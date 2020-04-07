5 residents at Montgomery nursing home test positive for COVID-19

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Five residents of Montgomery nursing home facility Capitol Hill Healthcare have tested positive for COVID-19.
According to a statement from the facility, a resident of the facility tested positive for COVID-19 while at a local hospital in March.
After learning of the positive test, the facility sought testing for other residents and staff who may have been exposed. The results of the testing showed four other residents tested positive, the facility says. The affected residents are in isolation and receiving medical care.
“Our thoughts are with them and their loved ones at this time and we hope for their complete recovery,” the statement adds.
Capitol Hill says staff and families of residents have been notified.
Another Montgomery facility, Hillview Terrace, says it also had a resident who tested positive for COVID-19. The facility says it is closely monitoring residents and checking for symptoms multiple times a day.
The Alabama Nursing Home Association says 31 of its facilities have reported positive cases of COVID-19 as of Monday. Those cases are spread across facilities in 17 counties and include residents and staff members.
