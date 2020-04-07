2 sought after vehicle break-in at Prattville medical business

PRATTVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - The Prattville Police Department is searching for two suspects in a vehicle break-in on March 31.
The break-in happened in the parking lot of a medical business in the 600 block of McQueen Smith Road. Police advise a man busted the window of the victim’s vehicle and stole a purse from inside.
Reports indicate a woman, shown in a photo, was involved in the crime and drove from the scene in a white SUV. Police say the suspects went to a store afterward and used the victim’s credit cards.
Anyone with information in this crime should call police or Crimestoppers at 215-STOP or 1-833-AL1-STOP.
