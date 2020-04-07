2 sought after vehicle break-in at Prattville medical business

A woman is suspected of assisting in a vehicle break-in at a Prattville medical business. (Source: Crimestoppers)
By WSFA Staff | April 7, 2020 at 1:13 PM CDT - Updated April 7 at 1:13 PM

PRATTVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - The Prattville Police Department is searching for two suspects in a vehicle break-in on March 31.

The break-in happened in the parking lot of a medical business in the 600 block of McQueen Smith Road. Police advise a man busted the window of the victim’s vehicle and stole a purse from inside.

Reports indicate a woman, shown in a photo, was involved in the crime and drove from the scene in a white SUV. Police say the suspects went to a store afterward and used the victim’s credit cards.

Suspects sought in a vehicle break-in in Prattville were seen in a white SUV.
Anyone with information in this crime should call police or Crimestoppers at 215-STOP or 1-833-AL1-STOP.

