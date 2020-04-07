State launches ALtogether webiste to help those affected by COVID-19

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WBRC) - Alabama has launched altogetheralabama.org, an online resource that will serve as a hub of information for the state’s response to the coronavirus crisis.
Governor Kay Ivey said the site is a guide to help and empower those hurt by the coronavirus crisis, and a landing place for those looking to help.
“We wanted to quickly create a trusted resource that centralizes information, resources and opportunities for businesses and individuals in need of support,” Governor Ivey said. “We are all in this together.”
Business owners, for example, can learn about the U.S. Small Business Administration’s Paycheck Protection Program, which launched April 3 to provide a direct incentive for them to keep their workers on the payroll. Displaced workers, meanwhile, can use the site to learn about enhanced unemployment benefits.
“It’s important for Alabama’s business owners and its workforce to take full advantage of the resources being made available through the federal government’s $2 trillion coronavirus relief package,” said Greg Canfield, secretary of the Alabama Department of Commerce. “The site is meant to expedite the process so both employers and employees can get back up on their feet as fast as possible.”
At the same time, the site will function as a pathway for people to offer support and solutions that can help spark recovery across the state. It will act as a portal for companies, non-profits and individuals to volunteer, make donations of supplies, offer an assistance program, and even post job openings.
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.