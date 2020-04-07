WSFA 12 News launches website to support local businesses

Visit www.wsfa.com/shoplocal to browse local restaurants and other businesses that are open

WSFA 12 News launches website to support local businesses
WSFA 12 News has launched a website to help you find local businesses that are open. (Source: WSFA 12 News)
By WSFA Staff | April 7, 2020 at 10:19 AM CDT - Updated April 7 at 10:26 AM

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Local businesses need our support now more than ever, and we have a new way to help.

WSFA 12 News has launched a website to help you find local businesses that are open during the COVID-19 crisis.

The website, www.wsfa.com/shoplocal, lists local restaurants and businesses, along with their hours.

It also includes details about what each businesses is offering, like online ordering, takeout and delivery.

If you have a business that is open, there is an easy way to add yourself to the list.

Just go to www.wsfa.com/shoplocal, click on “Don’t see your business? Click here to register" and set up an account.

Copyright 2020 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.