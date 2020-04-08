Chambers County named a COVID-19 hotspot

“Please only use 911 for emergencies, and if you have difficulty breathing or having shortness of breath, have a heart attack or stroke, have a fever, or severe pain and you’re confused, disoriented or dizzy, absolutely call 911 right away for any type of emergency that you have. If you do call 911 and you think you may have been exposed or you have tested positive, please let the dispatchers know that so that our emergency personnel can protect themselves and protect you before they arrive on the scene at your house," Hornsby said.