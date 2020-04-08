Food truck owner in Auburn finds alternative way to maintain during COVID-19 crisis

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - COVID-19 has impacted several local businesses.
Some businesses are having to come up with ways to keep money coming in while dealing with the crisis.
Blake Cleveland owns two food trucks in Auburn and he normally parks his trucks on Auburn University’s campus. Now with online learning at the university, the foot traffic is non-existent at the school.
Cleveland decided to take his trucks to nearby neighborhoods. He’s helping families get a meal without having to go far from their home.
Cleveland said he gets about half the amount of business he normally does from being on campus, but he’s happy to help nearby neighborhoods and keep his employees working during this tough time.
