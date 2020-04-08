Funeral home feeding Montgomery families during pandemic

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A business that serves families at some of their lowest times is stepping up to help in a different way during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Phillips-Riley Funeral Home off Fairview Avenue in Montgomery gave out lunches to people in the community Wednesday. Leaders say they want to help fill a void left for those who lost jobs or aren’t able to get meals due to the coronavirus.
“Being able to give back to the community that still support us, help us, and believe in us and and give back to our business. Part of our ministry, we understand it’s more better to give than to receive so even in this, we still want to be giving, giving to the community because somebody can’t afford a lunch for their children,” said Phillips-Riley Funeral Home Owner Monte Maddox.
Phillips-Riley has been a member of the community for 38 years, and want people to know that in this time of need, they still care.
“Just because they don’t have a loved one with us, or just because they haven’t lost a loved one, there is someone that still care in this community right here one the west side of Montgomery,” said Maddox. “We’re still family to a community that has built us for the last 38 years.”
Leaders say they plan to hold events like these in the first and third Wednesday of each month.
