Hundreds of masks made for hospital staff by ASF members

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Members of the Alabama Shakespeare Festival are stepping up in a big way.
The ASF Costume Department has produced several hundred face masks that can be used by hospital staff as they treat and attend to patients who have tested positive for the coronavirus.
“About two weeks ago, I began to see posts on social media about making masks for healthcare workers and patients,” said ASF Costume Production Director Jeffrey Todhunter. “Many theatre workers across the country, especially costume designers and technicians, were beginning to participate in this effort.”
Later this week, 200 masks will be delivered to Baptist Medical Center South.
“This is our home,” said ASF Production Director Ahkim Church. “We will do anything we can to help our friends and family in Montgomery and in the state stay safe.”
ASF has also been commissioned by Jackson Hospital to produce heavy-duty, surgical-grade masks. The hospital provided surgical sheeting material and design specifications.
