Institute further lowers projected COVID-19 deaths in Alabama

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Institute of Health Metrics and Evaluation at the University of Washington has updated its data to show a significantly lower projected death count from COVID-19 in Alabama.
On Monday, the institute predicted by Aug. 4 there would be 923 total deaths in the state due to the virus. On Wednesday, the projected number of deaths has dropped to 634.
The institute predicts the state will reach its peak in daily deaths on April 22, with 27 deaths predicted for that day. On Monday, the institute projected 43 deaths from the virus on April 22.
These projections assume residents fully participate in social distancing through May 2020.
Gov. Kay Ivey issued a stay at home order for the state on Friday. It will continue through April 30.
Copyright 2020 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.