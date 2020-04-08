Interactive maps show COVID-19 in each U.S. county

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - You can now see the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic on a county-by-county level across the United States.
We’ve created several interactive maps with different views that show a progressively wider swath of the nation.
We’ve broken the images down into four easy-to-view frames, though you can zoom in or out from each if desired.
Click on a county and it will upload the name, the number of confirmed coronavirus cases, and the number of cases per capita.
The maps are color-coded. Counties confirming fewer cases are lighter. Those with more cases becoming progressively darker.
There are 3,142 counties, or an equivalent, plus 64 parishes in the U.S. . Counties in white either have no cases or no data is immediately available.
These maps will update, so come back to check often.
If you would prefer to see data from the Alabama Department of Public Health’s surveillance dashboard, you can click here.
