Jewish families celebrating Passover differently during COVID-19

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Many Jewish families are celebrating Passover a bit differently because of COVID-19.
We checked in with Temple Emanu-El to see how to adjust the normal Passover seder or ceremonial dinner.
During Passover seder, Jewish families read the story of Passover: when God freed the enslaved Israelites from Pharaoh in Egypt.
The seder includes foods and traditions to symbolize the exodus from Egypt and plagues.
And for families struggling to find those specific foods for the seder plate, especially if you're trying to avoid the grocery store, here's some advice from the temple's president, Dr. Al Cohn.
"God above will tolerate substituting for what we've got in our kitchen pantry this year. And really, the holiday, ironically enough, is really about dealing with your circumstances and being safe," he said.
Dr. Cohn said it's sort of a blessing in disguise that Passover is more of a holiday when families spend time together around the dinner table instead of in large gatherings at service in synagogue.
Passover began Wednesday evening and concludes next Thursday night.
