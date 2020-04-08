Lt. Gov. Ainsworth asks Alabamians to ‘Ring for the Resurrection’ on Easter

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Lt. Gov. Will Ainsworth is asking Alabamians to join him in a “Ring for the Resurrection” campaign.
The campaign calls for all churches and people across the state to ring a bell at noon on Easter Sunday to celebrate the holiday.
“Social distancing guidelines require us to remain apart from our extended families, church members, and other individuals on a sacred religious holiday that normally encourages us to gather together,” Ainsworth said. “But I realized that the simple act of ringing a bell can allow us to remain physically distant while being united in spirit.”
A stay at home order issued by Gov. Kay Ivey went into effect Saturday and will remain in place through April 30.
