Lt. Gov. Ainsworth asks Alabamians to ‘Ring for the Resurrection’ on Easter

Lt. Gov. Will Ainsworth is asking Alabamians to join him in a “Ring for the Resurrection” campaign.
By WSFA Staff | April 8, 2020 at 2:24 PM CDT - Updated April 8 at 2:24 PM

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Lt. Gov. Will Ainsworth is asking Alabamians to join him in a "Ring for the Resurrection" campaign.

The campaign calls for all churches and people across the state to ring a bell at noon on Easter Sunday to celebrate the holiday.

“Social distancing guidelines require us to remain apart from our extended families, church members, and other individuals on a sacred religious holiday that normally encourages us to gather together,” Ainsworth said. “But I realized that the simple act of ringing a bell can allow us to remain physically distant while being united in spirit.”

A stay at home order issued by Gov. Kay Ivey went into effect Saturday and will remain in place through April 30.

