Montgomery Co.’s COVID-19 screening numbers lag behind other large Ala. counties

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - New data released by the Alabama Department of Public Health shows fewer Montgomery County residents have been screened for COVID-19 compared to other large counties across the state.
Montgomery Mayor Steven Reed believes if additional testing was offered, the number of confirmed cases would be much higher.
“Even though our numbers are beginning to tick up, I still think that’s not representative of the population and the impact that we have here in this community of the COVID-19 disease,” Reed explained. “I don’t think that is indicative by any stretch of the imagination based on the current numbers that the Alabama Department of Public Health is reporting.”
It’s no surprise. Most counties with larger pools of screened residents have more confirmed cases.
At the time of this publication, 3,631 Jefferson County residents had been tested for COVID-19. Jefferson County has three times the population of Montgomery County.
Tuscaloosa and Montgomery Counties have similar-sized populations. 1,176 Tuscaloosa County residents have been screened, nearly double that of Montgomery County where only 528 residents have been tested for the virus.
Reed says the lack of testing is one of the most pressing issues at city hall.
“No question,” said Reed. “That is why we reached out several weeks ago to try to get [tests] from the South Korean government, because we couldn’t get that here.”
The City of Montgomery is working to procure additional testing resources alongside the state, but it's an uphill fight. Without the numbers, it's difficult to make critical decisions for the city.
“Alabama is not able as a state, I believe, to compete against larger states for the resources that are out there because there’s a price war going on,” he said. “I think that for those of us on the local level, it’s important that we make decisions not just in terms of the information that we have at hand because information can be misleading, but we also exhibit good judgment based and the data and the health experts.”
Reed's administration is working to bring in the new rapid test kits, but they are still working out costs and logistics.
“We’ve already reached out and gotten a response that we can obtain the test,” he said. “We are looking for someone to do three things: one is do the testing, maybe split the cost with the city, and then provide those results for us in a way that is trustworthy and that maintains the integrity of the test itself.”
As the state expects its COVID-19 cases to peak in the coming weeks, Reed believes the testing will be even more important - with or without the needed supplies in hand.
“I believe that until we can do the tests at a better proportional level, representative of this community and this region, we may be lolling ourselves into a sense of security that we shouldn’t have,” he said.
He's also calling on residents to heed the state health order and stay home. For those who must go out of the house or around others, Reed's asking those people to wear a mask.
“We want people to wear something over their face to try to slow the spread of the disease. Whether that is that something that’s homemade, where it’s something that they can acquire, we want people to wear a mask.”
State officials opened a toll-free number for people who develop symptoms and need to be tested. For more on how to get tested, you can call 1-888-264-2256. This is not a medical helpline.
Copyright 2020 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.