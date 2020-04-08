Montgomery pizza store employee’s COVID-19 test prompts closure

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A Montgomery pizza store has temporarily closed for cleaning after an employee tested positive for COVID-19.
The manager of the Papa John’s location on Madison Avenue told WSFA 12 News the store was notified Tuesday by a member of the employee’s family. After the phone call, the decision was made to immediately close and send everyone home.
The employee had not been at the store since April 2, the manager said. All other employees who had worked with that person have also been quarantined out of precaution and are to monitor for any symptoms.
Wednesday morning, a company was brought in to deep clean the facility.
The current plan is to bring in employees from other local locations to do a modified re-opening Thursday with curbside pickup and delivery services. The manager said the store’s schedule will be modified as needed day-by-day.
The Montgomery Fire/Rescue Hazmat unit also confirmed it went to the store Wednesday, but for reasons unconnected to the pandemic.
MFR District Fire Chief Q.L. Burke confirmed the call was in regards to a Carbon Monoxide Detector malfunction, but it was ultimately determined the malfunction was caused by low batteries.
