Montgomery Salvation Army received more than $1,200 in donations

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery Salvation Army is doing what it can to help people in need during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Salvation Army says all shelters are operating 24/7. The Montgomery shelter currently has 19 residents and is serving three meals a day.
Tuesday, officials said the shelter only had enough food for three more weeks. WSFA 12 News aired a request for donations to the shelter, and our viewers stepped up, donating $1,248.
The shelter is also in need of personal hygiene items, but their biggest need is monetary donations. To donate, visit this link or call 334-265-0281.
