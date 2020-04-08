Montgomery Salvation Army received more than $1,200 in donations

By WSFA Staff | April 8, 2020 at 8:28 PM CDT - Updated April 8 at 8:28 PM

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery Salvation Army is doing what it can to help people in need during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Salvation Army says all shelters are operating 24/7. The Montgomery shelter currently has 19 residents and is serving three meals a day.

Tuesday, officials said the shelter only had enough food for three more weeks. WSFA 12 News aired a request for donations to the shelter, and our viewers stepped up, donating $1,248.

The shelter is also in need of personal hygiene items, but their biggest need is monetary donations. To donate, visit this link or call 334-265-0281.

