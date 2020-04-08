Second Montgomery postal worker tests positive for coronavirus

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Another Montgomery employee of the United States Postal Services has contracted the COVID-19 respiratory virus, according to a USPS spokesperson. The news comes days after a night shift employee at Montgomery’s main processing center died of the illness.
The latest case was confirmed in an employee at the Shakespeare Post Office located on Eastern Boulevard.
USPS Spokesperson for the Alabama District Debra J. Fetterly says the employee is classified as a retail associate, a position that serves customers at the retail counter. At this time, Fetterly is unsure of the last time the employee worked.
At this time the risk for other employees at the Shakespeare Office is believed to be low, Fetterly says.
“The safety and well-being of our employees is our highest priority. To ensure the health of our employees, we are continuing to follow recommended guidance and strategies from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC),” the USPS said in a statement.
At this time the CDC and World Health Organization, as well as the U.S. Surgeon General, say there is no evidence to show the coronavirus can be spread through the mail and packages.
State officials opened a toll-free number for people who develop symptoms and need to be tested. For more on how to get tested, you can call 1-888-264-2256. This is not a medical helpline.
