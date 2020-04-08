Strong to severe thunderstorms possible Wednesday afternoon and evening

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - As many of you are probably aware, things can change quickly in the world of Alabama weather. That is the case for Wednesday’s forecast. A few thunderstorms looked possible for today, but the latest information suggests many of us have a pretty good shot at seeing scattered showers and thunderstorms this afternoon into this evening.
Not only that, but the Storm Prediction Center has highlighted much of the area in a level 1-of-5 or 2-of-5 threat for severe weather with today’s thunderstorm activity. Will everyone see strong to severe thunderstorms? No, probably not, but the threat is there with any storms that do wind up developing.
The best timing for any storm activity looks to be 12 p.m. to 8 p.m., and any storms that develop will be capable of damaging wind gusts, hail, heavy rain, and plenty of lightning courtesy of the ingredients we will have in place today.
Rain and storm coverage will die down later this evening before a fast-moving cold front dives south late tonight into early Thursday morning.
Fortunately, the coverage of rain and storms with that front will be minor by the time it reaches our region around 4 a.m. Thursday. Any threat of showers ends before 9 a.m. Thursday, leading to a nice day with sunshine by afternoon.
Much cooler and drier air filters in for Friday as highs struggle to reach 70 degrees under partly cloudy skies. The beautiful weather continues into Saturday before things change Saturday evening.
A strong, potent storm system will get its act together and push across the Tennessee Valley on Easter Sunday, likely bringing rain and thunderstorms to all of Alabama Saturday night through the day on Easter. As it looks now, the threat for heavy rain and severe weather is there during this period. Be sure to keep up with the forecast and updates and new information come in. And as always, have a plan in place for Easter in the event that severe weather does threaten your area.
