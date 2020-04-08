Suspect charged in multiple vehicle break-ins

ANDALUSIA, Ala. (WSFA) - The Andalusia Police Department has arrested a suspect wanted in several vehicle break-ins.
Police say Micah Brian Myrick was arrested after investigators received information that led to his identification. Police say Myrick confessed when he was taken into custody and has been charged with four counts of burglary and four counts of theft of property.
Myrick is accused of breaking into vehicles on River Falls Street between 8 p.m. and 9 p.m. Monday night.
Myrick’s bond was set at $52,000 and he was placed in the Covington County Jail.
