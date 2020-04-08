Troy University to research creation of PPEs from recycled plastics

TROY, Ala. (WSFA) - The COVID-19 pandemic has created a demand of personal protective equipment for healthcare workers and the Troy University Center for Materials and Manufacturing Sciences is trying to fill that need.
Center Director Dr. Govind Menon said researchers are looking at new ways to produce PPEs from polymers as a means to increase production and help prepare for future threats.
“The current pandemic has shown the crucial need to increase the nation’s production capacity in regards protective equipment for our medical professionals,” said Menon. “At TROY, we are committing to researching new methods for producing polymer-based PPEs in preparation for future medical threats.”
Troy University Chemistry and Science Associate Chair & Associate Professor Zhiyong Wang says dealing with medicinal plastics is tricky.
“Nobody wants to touch medical plastics, because it is not easy to deal with contamination, so we’re not saying we’re doing any of that now, but we want to actually begin research in this direction," said Wang.
Wang laid out the steps researchers will take during this process.
“It will begin by procuring samples and working closely with the biology department in understanding the problem and the current circumstance when it comes to the research into medical plastics,” said Wang.
One of those steps includes trying to work with local business KW Plastics Recycling Division, one of the world’s largest recyclers of recycled plastics, Wang says.
According to industry sources, healthcare facilities in the U.S. generate more than 14,000 tons of medical waste each day, with up to 25 percent of the amount consisting of plastic packaging or products.
Currently that plastic waste ends up in landfills or incinerators, Menon said, but the Center is researching methods to recycle that waste for non-medical uses.
Menon says he believes it is possible to recycle the plastic and remove any threat of contamination in order to create a useful, high-grade plastic for non-medical use.
