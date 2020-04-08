UAB continues to play major role in effort to find COVID-19 treatment

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - UAB is among the first hospitals in the country to offer a clinical trial to treat COVID-19 patients with nitric oxide.
UAB has been selected to enroll patients in the study, which would find out if inhaling nitric oxide could improve COVID-19 patients with severely damaged lungs.
Experts say a severe form of lung failure is the leading cause of death in COVID-19, and nitric oxide improves blood flow to parts of the lungs, boosting the amount of oxygen in the blood stream
And speaking of possible treatments---UAB is also waiting on data from the NIH regarding remdesivir.
That’s the drug developed at UAB which has been tested in America for the past two weeks according to Dr. Selwyn Vickers, Dean of the School of Medicine at UAB.
“We have always had aspirations to be both a global and national leader in healthcare. So we would expect to participate in those trials. And hopefully, our citizens, and I’m sure they do appreciate the value we try to bring,” said Dr. Vickers.
And we most definitely do.
UAB has also already been selected to test a vaccine for COVID-19.
