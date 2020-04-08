Vacant house fire under investigation in Montgomery

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery Fire Rescue officials are working to determine what led to a vacant house fire Wednesday morning.
According to Fire Chief Quentin Burke, firefighters were called to a vacant home near the intersection of W. Woodland Drive and South Court Street around 9 a.m. When they arrived, heavy smoke and flames could be seen coming from the home.
Burke says no one was injured.
The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.
