ACLU: Alabama has ‘severe backlog’ of parole-eligible inmates

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Bureau of Pardons and Paroles is reacting to a report released by the American Civil Liberties Union that claims there’s a “severe backlog” in the state’s prisons of parole-eligible inmates who have not had a hearing.
The ABPP said it was in “continuing discussions” with Gov. Kay Ivey’s office about restarting hearings but said the process is “complex.”
The ACLU said Wednesday its report showed around 4,000 inmates, or around 15 percent of the state’s prison population, were eligible for a parole hearing as of April 1.
“The parole board’s inaction since September is reflective of a system led and run by people who aren’t interested in releasing anyone from prison,” said Randall Marshall, Executive Director of ACLU of Alabama.
The board began canceling hearings the week of March 17 because of COVID-19 concerns. The ACLU contends those hearings should be restarted “to prevent unnecessary COVID-19 deaths," with Marshall pointing to other states that have already moved to remote parole hearings during the crisis.
To date, there have been no confirmed positive cases of the respiratory illness in any of Alabama’s state inmates, though around 30 have been tested, according to the Alabama Department of Corrections.
Graddick pointed to several factors that are making Alabama’s restart more complex in light of the COVID-19 pandemic. He said "stringent laws governing the Board’s hearing process, including a thirty-day notice requirement to crime victims and officials, and the legal requirements providing crime victims and other stakeholders the opportunity for meaningful in person participation,” were among reasons for the delays.
Still, Graddick said he hoped to have a timetable on restarting hearings soon.
“People incarcerated in Alabama prisons cannot afford to lose a meaningful chance at parole,” Marshall said. "Their lives literally depend on it.”
