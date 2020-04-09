All eyes on the severe weather threat Easter Sunday

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - After a day featuring heavy rain, thunderstorms and even some severe weather, things will be quiet and tranquil for the next couple of days. Temperatures will take a dip, though, from the 80s today to the upper 60s on Friday and mid-70s on Saturday.
The good news is plenty of sunshine is expected each afternoon. The only blip on the radar will be a chance of a few showers across the southern half or so of the area Thursday night into early Friday morning. Even if that were to happen, sunshine returns for everyone by early afternoon.
Attention then turns to the substantial risk for strong and severe thunderstorms on Easter Sunday. There still remains some uncertainty regarding exact timing and what the impacts will be, but there is sufficient agreement among our forecast models to say that severe weather is looking increasingly likely. The Storm Prediction Center continues to highlight the Deep South and Southeast -- including all of our area -- in their severe weather outlook for Sunday and Sunday night.
As of Thursday morning, it looks as though rain and some thunderstorms will impact the region Saturday night into the first half of Sunday. Then, the main severe threat will arrive with a powerful storm system Sunday evening into the overnight hours. Again, exact timing is difficult to pinpoint at this juncture.
All severe modes will be possible, including tornadoes, damaging winds, hail, and torrential rainfall. In fact, there is a risk for long-track supercells capable of producing a few stronger tornadoes based on the latest data.
It is a good idea to go ahead and make sure you have a severe weather plan ready to go in the event that severe weather does wind up striking your area. This is especially true with it being a holiday. Other things you can do include downloading the WSFA First Alert Weather App, having your NOAA weather radios ready and making sure your phones are charged before the severe weather moves in.
