Auburn engineers successfully convert CPAPs into ventilators

AUBURN, Ala. (WSFA) - Auburn University researchers have figured out a way to help address the national shortage of ventilators.
Engineers at the university have successfully converted CPAPs into ventilators. Auburn University researchers say they successfully tested their CPAP to ventilator device on a 200-pound goat. Goats this size have a lung capacity to that of humans, researchers say.
The design is called “Re-Invent” and can convert the CPAP into a ventilator in as little as four hours.
The cost is $700, more affordable than the average cost of a ventilator, which stands at $25,000 or more.
CPAP machines are commonly used in patients with sleep apnea and are in plentiful supply across the country.
“A CPAP does an awful lot of what you need out of a ventilator,” said Auburn University College of Engineering Senior Lecturer Tom Burch. “It provides pressurized air, it can moisturize the air, and so what you need to make that into a functioning ventilator is you need to be able to put that pressure in and relieve that pressure and on a regular pattern and be able to control how long you’re putting it in and how long you’re taking it out.”
The engineers at Auburn are exploring options to share their design with healthcare providers in need.
Copyright 2020 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.