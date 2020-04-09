CAVHCS working to protect patients, staff during COVID-19

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - As COVID-19 continues to spread across the state, the Central Alabama Veterans Health Care System is implementing new procedures to keep veterans and staff safe.
“We’ve set up a very limited entry points to all of our facilities and we have screening stations at each entry point; so we screen every visitor, every patient and every staff member upon every entry into the facility," said Central Alabama VA Infectious Disease Specialist Dr. April Truett. "We’ve set up an operational group called our Incident Command, and they are meeting throughout the day to monitor everything going on in facility. Through our Incident Command emergency setting, we do have what’s called a labor pool where we can reassign people to different areas to meet the needs of the facility, so that’s the primary thing we’re doing is that we are keeping people at work we we need all of our healthcare providers on station.”
That’s not all. As a medical facility they’re generally pretty clean, but they’re even ramping up their cleaning efforts.
“Our cleaning service, basically, they are doing extra cleaning and more frequent cleaning throughout the facility as an extra precautionary measure during this time,” Truett said.
You can do your part by keeping your hands clean.
“COVID-19 infection is a respiratory virus and these type of viruses spread very easily on contact. They can spread through through droplets and through aerosols when people cough or sneeze, but they also very commonly spread on people’s hands and on surfaces," said Truett. "So, hand washing and hand hygiene is one of the very the absolute most important measures that people can take to prevent the spread of this type of infection.”
They urge anyone that feels ill to call before coming in for a visit.
The Central Alabama Veterans Health Care System is currently treating one patient with COVID-19.
Copyright 2020 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.