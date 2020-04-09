CAVHCS working to protect patients, staff during COVID-19

“We’ve set up a very limited entry points to all of our facilities and we have screening stations at each entry point; so we screen every visitor, every patient and every staff member upon every entry into the facility," said Central Alabama VA Infectious Disease Specialist Dr. April Truett. "We’ve set up an operational group called our Incident Command, and they are meeting throughout the day to monitor everything going on in facility. Through our Incident Command emergency setting, we do have what’s called a labor pool where we can reassign people to different areas to meet the needs of the facility, so that’s the primary thing we’re doing is that we are keeping people at work we we need all of our healthcare providers on station.”