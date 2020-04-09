COVID-19 testing dates announced for Dallas County

DALLAS COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Dallas County Health Department says it will soon have drive-thru testing available for the coronavirus.
Many Dallas County residents have called or emailed about getting tested for the coronavirus.
Testing will be available on April 14, April 16, April 21, and April 23 from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m., at the county health department located across the street from Vaughn Regional Medical Center.
The turnaround time for test results is around three to four business days. For more information, call 334-874-2550.
