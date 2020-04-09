Cyclist dead after crash in Elmore County

ELMORE COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A cyclist is dead after a crash in Elmore County Thursday morning, officials with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency confirmed.
According to Trooper Michael Carswell, the crash happened around 5:30 a.m. in the area of Williams Road and Alabama 170. The crash involved a vehicle and a cyclist.
Currently, the road is blocked from Old Georgia Plank Road to Williams Road.
Carswell says Troopers are on the scene along with the Elmore County Sheriff’s Office and other emergency officials.
Copyright 2020 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.